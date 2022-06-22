QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Pacific Wealth Management

Pacific Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 0.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.36 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

