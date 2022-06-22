QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Trinity Street Asset Management LLP

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,293 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 86,507 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 2.2% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.89. 160,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,702,787. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.36 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

