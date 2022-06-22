Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Questerre Energy Co. (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 227,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 122,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of C$89.99 million and a P/E ratio of -33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.57 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Questerre Energy Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Questerre Energy Corporation acquires, explores, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in Canada. It produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 40,800 acres located in Kakwa, west central Alberta, including a 25% working interest in 10,080 acres in Kakwa Central; 50% working interest in 4,480 acres in Kakwa North; 50% interest in 22,400 acres in Kakwa West; and 50% interest in 3,840 acres in Kakwa South.

