Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 2,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

