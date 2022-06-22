QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QUIK stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46. QuickLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $105.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 2.15.

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 41.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.64%. The company had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock worth $80,551. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 720,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 76,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 27.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of QuickLogic by 504.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares during the period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.