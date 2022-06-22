Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $106.20

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 106.20 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.32), with a volume of 596888 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.35).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($1.98) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 162.40 ($1.99).

Get Quilter alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.49. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 198,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £243,693.75 ($298,497.98). Also, insider Glyn Barker acquired 88,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £99,520.96 ($121,902.20).

Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.