Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,150.17

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150.17 ($26.34) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 6336045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.10 ($1.35).

Several equities analysts have commented on QLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.40 ($1.99).

The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.49.

In related news, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($14,576.19). Also, insider Paul Feeney sold 72,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.70), for a total transaction of £100,704.11 ($123,351.43).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

