Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 52-Week High at $2,150.17

Shares of Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,150.17 ($26.34) and last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 6336045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.10 ($1.35).
Several equities analysts have commented on QLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on shares of Quilter in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 162 ($1.98) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quilter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.40 ($1.99).
The stock has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.49.
Quilter Company Profile (LON:QLT)
Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.
See Also
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- Dividend-Paying Midstream Oil Companies That Could Help You The Mitigate Market Volatility
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.