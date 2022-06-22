Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.66. Qumu has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Qumu had a negative net margin of 71.54% and a negative return on equity of 118.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Qumu will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley acquired 36,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares in the company, valued at $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought 66,646 shares of company stock valued at $70,579 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Qumu by 815,600.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,156 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the third quarter valued at $264,000. 38.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

