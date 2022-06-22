RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $10.91. RADCOM shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 11,777 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDCM. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

