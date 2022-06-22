RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03. RAVE Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

