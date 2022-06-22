Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF stock opened at $90.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.14.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,870.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 38.6% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Raymond James by 27.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 221,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after buying an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 128.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,725 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.