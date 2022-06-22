Raymond James Trims Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Target Price to $126.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s current price.

ICE has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.36.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 263.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,885,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

