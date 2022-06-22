Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $92.92 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.