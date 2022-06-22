RDA Financial Network Acquires 158 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,891 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,214. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.96. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $107.46.
