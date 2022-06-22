RDA Financial Network Boosts Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,579,087 shares of company stock worth $431,340,525 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

Schlumberger stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,693,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

