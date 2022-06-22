RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in AT&T were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. The stock had a trading volume of 459,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,729,448. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.77.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.48.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.