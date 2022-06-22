RDA Financial Network Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,141.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,471,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,776,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 46,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.48. 7,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,977. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.97.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.