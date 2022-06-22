RDA Financial Network Buys 1,202 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $701,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,714. The stock has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

