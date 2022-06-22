RDA Financial Network Buys 2,005 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 605.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. 2,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,133. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.05.

