RDA Financial Network Buys 2,196 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,032,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 195.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,591,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,909 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 758,323 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,357,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,314,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,373,794 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.99.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

