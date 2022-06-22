RDA Financial Network Buys 578 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.28. 33,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $174.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $468.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.00 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

