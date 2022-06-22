RDA Financial Network Buys 7,965 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 551.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $58.65. The stock had a trading volume of 12,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,348. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.68.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

