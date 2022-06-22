RDA Financial Network Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $402,283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.13. The stock had a trading volume of 270,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,302,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $374.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $400.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.