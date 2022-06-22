RDA Financial Network Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,630 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after purchasing an additional 632,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,366,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.96. 105,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,638,244. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

