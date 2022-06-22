RDA Financial Network Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter worth about $1,222,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 16.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 9.6% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

FDL stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.32. 11,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,566. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

