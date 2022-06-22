RDA Financial Network Grows Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSLV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 2,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,983. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $42.26 and a 52-week high of $52.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.16.

