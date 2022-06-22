RDA Financial Network Grows Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,323,000 after acquiring an additional 56,146 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 290,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $63.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,091. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.