RDA Financial Network Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,384,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 848.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 15,707 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.03. The company had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,522. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.79.

