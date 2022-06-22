RDA Financial Network Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 41.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $341,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $316.33. 33,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

