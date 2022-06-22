RDA Financial Network Grows Stock Position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF comprises about 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RDA Financial Network owned 0.40% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ONEY. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

ONEY stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.84. The company had a trading volume of 70,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,295. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $105.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.83.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.