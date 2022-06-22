RDA Financial Network Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,840.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VHT stock traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.84. 2,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,616. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.78. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

