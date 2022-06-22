RDA Financial Network Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.20. 12,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,994. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.35 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $297.05 and its 200-day moving average is $438.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.20.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

