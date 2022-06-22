RDA Financial Network Has $1.97 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 374,993 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QYLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $23.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

