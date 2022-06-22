RDA Financial Network Has $1.97 Million Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 49.2% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,137,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after buying an additional 374,993 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $987,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of QYLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,433,813. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.24. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $23.15.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD)
- Why Dollar General (NYSE: DG) Should Be In Your Portfolio
- Korn Ferry Is A Good Buy For The Recession And Beyond
- The Rebound In Winnabego Is On
- Global Events Could Be A Boon For Potash Stocks
- SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Can be Caught on the Downdraft
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.