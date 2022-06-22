RDA Financial Network Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 247.8% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 33,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 14,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 99.9% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.90. 313,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,246,928. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

