RDA Financial Network Has $2.34 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IUSV traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,871. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.35 and a 1-year high of $78.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.