RDA Financial Network Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,981,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,616,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.94. 129,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.53 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

