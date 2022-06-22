RDA Financial Network Has $2.99 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000.

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,040. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60.

