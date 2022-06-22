RDA Financial Network Has $497,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 221.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,215 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 100.4% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

TSN stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.92. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

