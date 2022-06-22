RDA Financial Network Has $527,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,943. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.34 and a 200-day moving average of $274.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.