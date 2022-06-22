RDA Financial Network Has $546,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Comcast were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.99. 681,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,494,954. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average is $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

About Comcast (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.