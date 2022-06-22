RDA Financial Network Has $557,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHW. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

SHW stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.92. The company had a trading volume of 24,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,679. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

