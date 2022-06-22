RDA Financial Network Has $613,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.47. 23,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,394,863. The company has a market cap of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.79. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

