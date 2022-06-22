RDA Financial Network Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,452,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

FPX stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.97. 42,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,264. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

