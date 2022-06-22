RDA Financial Network Has $976,000 Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

RDA Financial Network reduced its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,756,000 after purchasing an additional 38,352 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 172,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.70.

In other news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,963. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a current ratio of 8.14. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.27.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $157.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 218.54%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

