RDA Financial Network Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,045 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,853,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $131.27. 21,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.11 and a 200 day moving average of $144.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.16 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

