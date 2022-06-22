RDA Financial Network Purchases 131 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,028,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000.

HDV traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $99.45. 15,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.48 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

