RDA Financial Network Purchases 1,458 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.55% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $3,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,287,000. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 158,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,312,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SWAN traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $26.67. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.