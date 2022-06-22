RDA Financial Network Purchases 256 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after acquiring an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.86. 19,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $562.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $589.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

