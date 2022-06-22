RDA Financial Network Purchases 3,269 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The stock had a trading volume of 296,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,618,424. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $264.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

