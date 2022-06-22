RDA Financial Network Purchases 469 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

RDA Financial Network increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,518,000 after acquiring an additional 338,918 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,771,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125,464 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,614,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 256,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IOO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.83. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,559. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

